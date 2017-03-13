Getty Image

We need to come up with a definition for getting “Porzingis’d.” It should be something like “when someone does something completely absurd on a basketball court that just leads to you laughing uncontrollably.”

For example, during Sunday’s game between the Knicks and the Nets, Brooklyn guard Spencer Dinwiddie drove to the rim and attempted a layup. The issue here is that Kristaps Porzingis was in the area, and Three 6 Latvia has about nine inches on Dinwiddie. So when Dinwiddie tried to lay the ball in, he got swallowed up by Porzingis.

PORZINGIS! This is one of the most impressive blocks you will ever see… A post shared by DIME on UPROXX (@dimemagazine) on Mar 12, 2017 at 5:22pm PDT

Can we even call this a block? Is it more of a block or a steal? On one hand, he jumped in the air and his arm moved downward like he was blocking a shot, plus it was on a shot attempt, so that’s a block. But at the same time, Porzingis grabbed the ball like he was literally stealing it away form Dinwiddie, so that’s a steal. I have no idea.

All I know is that after watching this, I laughed maniacally for like three uninterrupted minutes. So we can sit here and try and figure out whether this is more of a block or a steal, or we can just all agree that Spencer Dinwiddie got Porzingis’d.