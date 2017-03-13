The Best Front Courts In NBA History

Kristaps Porzingis Literally Ripped A Layup Out Of An Opposing Player’s Hand

03.12.17 36 mins ago

Getty Image

We need to come up with a definition for getting “Porzingis’d.” It should be something like “when someone does something completely absurd on a basketball court that just leads to you laughing uncontrollably.”

For example, during Sunday’s game between the Knicks and the Nets, Brooklyn guard Spencer Dinwiddie drove to the rim and attempted a layup. The issue here is that Kristaps Porzingis was in the area, and Three 6 Latvia has about nine inches on Dinwiddie. So when Dinwiddie tried to lay the ball in, he got swallowed up by Porzingis.

PORZINGIS! This is one of the most impressive blocks you will ever see…

A post shared by DIME on UPROXX (@dimemagazine) on

Can we even call this a block? Is it more of a block or a steal? On one hand, he jumped in the air and his arm moved downward like he was blocking a shot, plus it was on a shot attempt, so that’s a block. But at the same time, Porzingis grabbed the ball like he was literally stealing it away form Dinwiddie, so that’s a steal. I have no idea.

All I know is that after watching this, I laughed maniacally for like three uninterrupted minutes. So we can sit here and try and figure out whether this is more of a block or a steal, or we can just all agree that Spencer Dinwiddie got Porzingis’d.

Around The Web

TAGSBROOKLYN NETSKristaps PorzingisNEW YORK KNICKS
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 4 weeks ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP