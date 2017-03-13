We need to come up with a definition for getting “Porzingis’d.” It should be something like “when someone does something completely absurd on a basketball court that just leads to you laughing uncontrollably.”
For example, during Sunday’s game between the Knicks and the Nets, Brooklyn guard Spencer Dinwiddie drove to the rim and attempted a layup. The issue here is that Kristaps Porzingis was in the area, and Three 6 Latvia has about nine inches on Dinwiddie. So when Dinwiddie tried to lay the ball in, he got swallowed up by Porzingis.
Can we even call this a block? Is it more of a block or a steal? On one hand, he jumped in the air and his arm moved downward like he was blocking a shot, plus it was on a shot attempt, so that’s a block. But at the same time, Porzingis grabbed the ball like he was literally stealing it away form Dinwiddie, so that’s a steal. I have no idea.
All I know is that after watching this, I laughed maniacally for like three uninterrupted minutes. So we can sit here and try and figure out whether this is more of a block or a steal, or we can just all agree that Spencer Dinwiddie got Porzingis’d.
