Kristaps Porzingis Left The Knicks’ Game Against Brooklyn With A Non-Contact Knee Injury

#NBA Jumpstart #New York Knicks
12.14.17 8 mins ago

Getty Image

There are few things in sports that are scarier than a player suffering a non-contact injury. Unfortunately for Knicks fans, that happened to their team’s best player on Thursday night, as Kristaps Porzingis hurt his left knee during the team’s game against the Brooklyn Nets.

It was a rather innocuous play, as Porzingis was attempting to defend Nets forward Rondae-Hollis Jefferson. The two did not bang knees or anything like that, but rather, Porzingis appeared to land awkwardly and hurt his left leg.

The Knicks’ star big man immediately requested that he be pulled from the game.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Jumpstart#New York Knicks
TAGSBROOKLYN NETSKristaps PorzingisNBA JumpstartNEW YORK KNICKS

Best Of 2017

The 2017 Uproxx TV Critics Poll

The 2017 Uproxx TV Critics Poll

12.14.17 9 hours ago
‘The Leftovers’ And ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Win The 2017 Uproxx TV Critics Poll

‘The Leftovers’ And ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Win The 2017 Uproxx TV Critics Poll

12.14.17 10 hours ago 8 Comments
Check Google’s Top Travel Searches As You Make Your 2018 Travel List

Check Google’s Top Travel Searches As You Make Your 2018 Travel List

12.14.17 10 hours ago
Remembering The Best Concerts Of 2017

Remembering The Best Concerts Of 2017

12.14.17 10 hours ago
2017 Showed Why More Women Should Be In Front Of And Behind The Camera

2017 Showed Why More Women Should Be In Front Of And Behind The Camera

12.14.17 10 hours ago
Carrie Coon Reached The Peak Of Peak TV In 2017

Carrie Coon Reached The Peak Of Peak TV In 2017

12.14.17 11 hours ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP