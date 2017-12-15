Getty Image

There are few things in sports that are scarier than a player suffering a non-contact injury. Unfortunately for Knicks fans, that happened to their team’s best player on Thursday night, as Kristaps Porzingis hurt his left knee during the team’s game against the Brooklyn Nets.

It was a rather innocuous play, as Porzingis was attempting to defend Nets forward Rondae-Hollis Jefferson. The two did not bang knees or anything like that, but rather, Porzingis appeared to land awkwardly and hurt his left leg.

The Knicks’ star big man immediately requested that he be pulled from the game.