Getty Image

Kristaps Porzingis is just the latest New York Knicks player to develop a strange relationship with the team, and teams are more than willing to take him off Phil Jackson‘s hands. One team in particular is the Boston Celtics.

The New York Daily News reported on Tuesday a source told the paper that the Celtics are interested in Porzingis hours after an initial report that Jackson and the Knicks are considering trades for the Latvian forward.