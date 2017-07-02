Kyle Korver’s New Contract With The Cavs More Than Doubles Their Luxury Tax Bill

#NBA Free Agency 2017
07.02.17

The Cavaliers entered NBA free agency without much in the way of room to add to their roster in free agency. However, with the rest of the Eastern Conference (which Cleveland rolled through with ease last postseason) failing to take strides to get better so far in free agency, if not actively getting worse, the Cavs remain the heavy favorite to win the conference next season.

Because they seem destined for another meeting with the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals next year, despite failing to make a splash on the trade market, the Cavs’ focus has been on retaining their top assets from the current roster. The biggest piece they had to take care of this summer was sharpshooter Kyle Korver, acquired mid-season last year from the Hawks, and on Sunday, Korver and the Cavs agreed to a 3-year, $22 million deal to keep him in Cleveland.

