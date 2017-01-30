Donald Trump's 4 Favorite Words

At the rate we’re going, the “Stick to sports!” crowd is going to be exhausted from the NBA’s ongoing assault on President Donald Trump by mid-week. Just as Steve Kerr already blasted the president’s travel ban for “going against the principles of what this country’s about” and “breeding anger and terror,” Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry echoed the Warriors coach’s sentiment, while using more colorful language.

When a reporter asked Lowry if he had “any comment on the travel ban,” he took off from the free throw line and delivered a glass-shattering dunk.

I think it’s bullsh*t. I think it’s absolute bullsh*t. Our country is the… home of the free, and for that to happen, I think it’s bullsh*t. I’m not gonna get into it too deeply, but personally I think it’s bullsh*t.

In case you’re joining us late, Lowry thinks that Trump’s travel ban, which has sparked protests all over the country that could potentially interfere with Kristy Swanson’s flight plans, is bullsh*t. That’s b-u-l-l-s-h-asterisk-t.

When asked if he’d like to answer the question again without cursing, Lowry declined and told the reporters that it’s up to them to bleep his curse words for gentler ears. “If you use, you use it,” he said, and it’s safe to assume that it will undoubtedly be used a lot over the next dozen or so news cycles.

