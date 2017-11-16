Getty Image

Kyrie Irving couldn’t have gotten off to a better start with the Celtics. After losing the opening two games of the season, Irving has played a commanding role in them winning 13 straight with averages of 20.8 points, 5.0 assists, and 2.9 rebounds per contest. The Celtics have outscored their opponents by 12.1 points per 100 possessions with Irving on the court in those games, putting some concerns to rest about how much the Cavaliers struggled when he had to run the show without LeBron James in the lineup during their three years together in Cleveland.

Part of Irving’s success in that regard can be attributed to Celtics head coach Brad Stevens. Similarly to how Isaiah Thomas benefitted from playing in his system, Irving looks like a completely different player as a member of the Celtics. It’s not necessarily reflected in his per game stats, but he’s starting to do less of what he’s been criticized for time and time again throughout his career in order to get the most out of his new teammates.

The best way to track Irving’s growth is with his shot selection.

According to NBA.com, 55.4 percent of his offense was created in the pick-and-roll and isolation last season compared to 46.6 percent so far this season. While it might not seem like much, the difference opens up more opportunities for Irving to be used as an off-ball threat. Whereas he scored another 19.9 percent of his points from a combination of handoffs, spot-ups, cuts and off of screens last season, Irving has bumped that number up to 34.3 percent in his first season under Stevens.