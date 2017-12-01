Kyrie Irving And Jayson Tatum Are Officially Driving The Marvin Bagley Hype Train

Duke freshman power forward Marvin Bagley III is taking the college basketball world by storm. Bagley was Duke’s top recruit this summer, so while his fantastic play isn’t necessarily a surprise, you can never predict how high school basketball success will translate to the college game. That’s especially true when you’re talking about the fame and pressure that comes with Duke basketball. But clearly, that wasn’t a problem for Bagley.

The No.1 ranked Duke Blue Devils are 9-0 on the young season, and Bagley is giving them a staggering 22.3 points, 11.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 0.8 blocks on .598 shooting from the field in 31.2 minutes per game. Of course, we’re only a handful of weeks into the 2017-18 college basketball season. Most of the top teams haven’t played other top teams and these umbers will most certainly change, but at this juncture Duke looks like the team to beat in college.

In fairness to the rest of the Blue Devils, it’s not all Bagley. Grayson Allen is back, and contributions from Wendell Carter Jr., Trevon Duval, and Gary Trent Jr. shouldn’t go unnoticed. Duke has depth, and that’s what makes them scary in March.

