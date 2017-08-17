This Parody Video Of Eminem’s ‘Stan’ About Kyrie Irving And LeBron James Is Amazing

#Eminem #LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
08.17.17 2 hours ago

YouTube/AOK

The Kyrie Irving saga continues in Cleveland as the Cavs try to find a trade that brings back reasonable value for their star point guard. While dealing with the immediate issue of Irving’s trade request, the Cavs are also keeping one eye to the future and LeBron James’ potential departure in free agency by asking for a young star to kickstart a rebuild if necessary.

At the heart of Irving’s trade request is a desire to be the top dog on a team, something that won’t happen so long as James is around. It’s something former general manager David Griffin understands, as James casts a large shadow over everyone and the 25-year-old wants to prove himself as the star on a team.

While Griffin understands Irving’s request, not many others do. Other NBA stars, fans, and the media have all been a bit confused as to why Irving would want to leave a situation in which his skills are amplified by James and his team regularly makes the NBA Finals. Irving’s request has been described as everything from courageous to selfish and everything in between and has sparked plenty of columns and thinkpieces, but the best response was from AOK on YouTube, which created a parody video of Eminem’s “Stan,” with Kyrie writing to LeBron.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Eminem#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSEminemKYRIE IRVINGLeBron James

Make The Most Of Summer '17

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

08.16.17 1 day ago
Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 1 week ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP