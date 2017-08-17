YouTube/AOK

The Kyrie Irving saga continues in Cleveland as the Cavs try to find a trade that brings back reasonable value for their star point guard. While dealing with the immediate issue of Irving’s trade request, the Cavs are also keeping one eye to the future and LeBron James’ potential departure in free agency by asking for a young star to kickstart a rebuild if necessary.

At the heart of Irving’s trade request is a desire to be the top dog on a team, something that won’t happen so long as James is around. It’s something former general manager David Griffin understands, as James casts a large shadow over everyone and the 25-year-old wants to prove himself as the star on a team.

While Griffin understands Irving’s request, not many others do. Other NBA stars, fans, and the media have all been a bit confused as to why Irving would want to leave a situation in which his skills are amplified by James and his team regularly makes the NBA Finals. Irving’s request has been described as everything from courageous to selfish and everything in between and has sparked plenty of columns and thinkpieces, but the best response was from AOK on YouTube, which created a parody video of Eminem’s “Stan,” with Kyrie writing to LeBron.