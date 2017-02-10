A Full-Length ‘Uncle Drew’ Film Starring Kyrie Irving Seems To Be Actually Happening

02.10.17 41 mins ago

youtube

You know how Saturday Night Live will turn a mediocre six-minute sketch into a two-hour movie that’s horrendous that no one really wanted (MacGruber not included, make more of those)? Great news for aficionados of things like this: Kyrie Irving’s “Uncle Drew” commercial is in the process of become a full-length feature film.

From Variety:

Sources tell Variety that Temple Hill Entertainment has acquired the feature film rights to Irving’s “Uncle Drew” Pepsi commercials. “Skiptrace” scribe Jay Longino is set to write the script and Irving is attached to reprise the role of Drew.

Temple Hill’s Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey, and John Fischer will produce the film, described as a love letter to basketball. The original Pepsi Max advertisements showed Irving, in full make-up, playing a 70-plus-year-old man, Drew, who would show up to pick-up basketball games and school kids half his age, while also reminiscing about how the game used to be played.

