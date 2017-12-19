Getty Image

Kobe Bryant will be honored in a big way at Staples Center on Monday evening, as the Los Angeles Lakers will retire both No. 8 and No. 24 in an effort to pay reverence to the future Hall of Fame shooting guard. As you may expect given the flashy nature of the Lakers franchise, the organization isn’t exactly putting together a subtle ceremony for Bryant and, in short, an over-the-top collection of festivities is in the offing.

For starters, the NBA’s typical 15-minute halftime will be extended to 21 minutes in an effort to pack in everything having to do with Bryant and allow the Lakers and Golden State Warriors to adequately prepare for the extended break.

Halftime for Warriors-Lakers tonight extended from 15 to projected 21 minutes for Kobe Bryant ceremony. High skepticism it'll end in 21. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 18, 2017

While the six extra minutes may seem like enough, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is (very) skeptical and he isn’t alone.