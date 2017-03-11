LaMarcus Aldridge Will Be Out Indefinitely With A Heart Issue

Getty Image

The San Antonio Spurs are in the midst of yet another fantastic season and, even if some don’t fully buy in to Gregg Popovich’s team as a full-blown title contender, there is nothing wrong with simple excellence. Unfortunately, the Spurs will put that all on the back burner for a period of time, as word broke on Saturday morning that the team’s second “star,” big man LaMarcus Aldridge, has been diagnosed with a “minor heart arrhythmia” that will keep him off the court indefinitely.

LaMarcus Aldridge will be out for an indefinite period due to an occurrence of a minor heart arrhythmia. pic.twitter.com/s0D2Enc6RO — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 11, 2017

First and foremost in this situation is Aldridge’s long-term health and heart issues are always frightening, no matter if described as “minor” or not. The release reads that Alridge will “refrain from play until further tests and examinations are completed,” leaving some wiggle room as to how quickly he can return if a clean bill of health is issued. Still, the former All-Star will be facing a scary time and the NBA world undoubtedly surrounds him with thoughts and prayers, especially given the fact that this isn’t the first time Aldridge has experienced a similar issue.

Aldridge has Wolff-

Parkinson-White Syndrome & has undergone at least 2 procedures since his rookie season to address the issue. https://t.co/XilvxkdoVe — Jeff Stotts (@RotowireATC) March 11, 2017

As for the Spurs, this is a gigantic on-court loss. While the mantle of team leader and go-to guy has been passed from Tim Duncan to Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio’s offense is predicated on having Aldridge’s potent mid-range game as a central feature. Throw in the fact that the Spurs are dealing with age-related concerns with players like Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili and Pau Gasol and this is a big-time absence that could have far-reaching effects on the NBA title chase.

LaMarcus Aldridge has a serious health issue and, hopefully, it will resolve itself quickly and in the best way possible. Until then, though, everyone in the NBA world, especially in San Antonio, will be holding their breath.