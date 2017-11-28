Getty Image

Lance Stephenson had one heck of a game against the Orlando Magic on Monday night. Every now and then, he has a game that reminds everyone that he’s insanely talented, and against the Magic, Stephenson had 18 points on 7-for-11 shooting with eight rebounds and five assists. It was a well-rounded performance from Stephenson, and unsurprisingly, the Pacers were able to take his production and energy and turn it into a 121-109 victory.

This sequence was one of those classic sequences that reminds you that Stephenson can do some really, really cool stuff from time to time. Stephenson briefly morphed into his streetball persona, Born Ready, and did this.

Let this Indiana Pacers possession take you on a basketball adventure curated by Lance Stephenson 🙌 A post shared by UPROXX SPORTS (@uproxx_sports) on Nov 27, 2017 at 6:35pm PST

My favorite thing about this is that he busted out two insanely fancy and difficult passes, both with the amount of flair that you expect when Stephenson is really feeling himself. Either that or the fancy dribble move that he showcased. Or the fact that he went to the fans and celebrated with them, because for some reason, there hasn’t been an NBA player in recent memory who just naturally connects with the Pacers fan base quite like Stephenson.

The veteran guard has played pretty well over the last few games, even if he’s still been up-and-down this season. But as this sequence reminded us, when Stephenson is on one of his hot streaks, the swagger that he plays with is a sight to behold.