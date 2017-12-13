Getty Image

With the Los Angeles Lakers in town to face the New York Knicks, LaVar Ball and the Big Baller Brand have been prominently involved in the Big Apple in recent days. Tuesday evening’s festivities centered on the actual basketball game, however, and the early portion of the second half belonged to Lonzo Ball.

The rookie guard exploded for eight consecutive points to spark the Lakers to a run and, in the midst of that spurt, Ball rose up to throw down a one-handed alley-oop dunk that caused quite a reaction. At the center of the celebration? You guessed it… LaVar Ball.