Getty Image

There’s something really fun about watching talented dudes figure it out. Think of a pitcher with nasty stuff cutting out walks and becoming unhittable, or a defensive end who turns their physical tools into becoming a terror off the edge.

The first month of the NBA season has been defined by three players doing this. We knew that Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, and Kristaps Porzingis were three of the most naturally talented basketball players we’ve seen in some time — there’s a reason they have all been called “unicorns” over the last year or so. All of them possess unique skill sets in one way or another, but this season, they’ve managed to expand their games in one way or another, turning into appointment viewing for anyone who has League Pass.

The achilles heel in Antetokounmpo’s game — the ability to shoot, namely from three — still exists. Here’s what his shot chart looks like early on this season, via Stat Muse.