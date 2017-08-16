Getty Image

LeBron James does good work in his hometown of Akron, Ohio. He also happens to be a very strong swimmer. The two, according to Gabrielle Union, are most certainly related.

LeBron and his wife Savannah gave a rare dual interview with Vogue in which the two discuss their projects in and around the Akron, Ohio, area. The Jameses have devoted their time to food inequality, education, and even prom dresses for at-risk youths.

Throughout the interview, the couple is praised for their hands-on approach to the community initiatives they’ve undertaken. And Union, a family friend and wife of Dwyane Wade, shared an interesting story about how James once rescued a snorkeler during a tropical vacation.