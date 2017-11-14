Getty Image

The New York Knicks led by as many as 23 points over LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday evening at Madison Square Garden. While it wasn’t shocking to see the Knicks competing against the Cavs given Cleveland’s early-season struggles, it certainly was noteworthy for New York to seemingly be running away with a lopsided victory.

Then, in an instant, it wasn’t a runaway and, in fact, it wasn’t a Knicks win at all.

James and the Cavs made an impressive comeback in the fourth quarter, chipping away at a 15-point deficit at the start of the period until the best player in the world put an exclamation point on things. With 1:23 remaining in what was then a tie game, James isolated against Kristaps Porzingis and let it fly from beyond the arc.