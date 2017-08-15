The Cavs Have Changed What They Want In A Kyrie Irving Trade For Fear Of LeBron Leaving

#LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
08.15.17 31 mins ago

Getty Image

The Cleveland Cavaliers are shifting gears in a potential trade of Kyrie Irving. The team reportedly is no longer interested in veteran players that might help them push past the Golden State Warriors in a fourth straight NBA Finals appearance, but rather seem interested in young talent that can help them win in both the short- and long-term.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Tuesday that Irving’s potential trade out of Cleveland is heavily impacted by the potential that James could walk away again next summer, leaving Cleveland in a situation where it needs to create a post-James future for itself because the superstar refuses to commit to the franchise long-term.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSJayson TatumKristaps PorzingisLeBron James

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 6 days ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 2 weeks ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP