Getty Image

The Cleveland Cavaliers are shifting gears in a potential trade of Kyrie Irving. The team reportedly is no longer interested in veteran players that might help them push past the Golden State Warriors in a fourth straight NBA Finals appearance, but rather seem interested in young talent that can help them win in both the short- and long-term.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Tuesday that Irving’s potential trade out of Cleveland is heavily impacted by the potential that James could walk away again next summer, leaving Cleveland in a situation where it needs to create a post-James future for itself because the superstar refuses to commit to the franchise long-term.