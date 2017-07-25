Getty Image

When the news broke Kyrie Irving had requested a trade from the Cavaliers, many wondered who the Cavs would get to replace the young, budding superstar point guard. Irving is an extraordinary offensive talent and there are few point guards in the league that are as good as he is at beating a defender one-on-one and scoring.

Cleveland is yet to hear any offers they really like regarding Irving, but they’ve already made a move towards replacing him by signing former MVP Derrick Rose to a 1-year, $2.1 million deal. Another point guard is likely on the way in an Irving deal, whether a starter or backup, but Rose gives them a veteran scorer that can at least mitigate the damage on offense that will come from losing Irving.

LeBron James has remained quiet about Irving departing to this point, but it’s been reported that he was blindsided by the news when it broke — although Irving has reportedly wondered if it was LeBron that leaked the news. In either case, things have soured between James and Irving and the King is ready to move on with his new point guard in Rose, as evidenced by his excited tweet on Monday night.