Getty Image

The tragic events in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend reignited the discourse over the issue of racial injustice in America and the sudden rise in the prevalence of public rallies and support for white supremacy movements. Donald Trump’s failure to respond to protesters being run over with a car, injuring 19 and killing one, by claiming the issue falls on “many sides” caused significant backlash and saw many back out of their support of the President, including Under Armour’s CEO.

On Tuesday, Trump once again spoke about the tragedy and doubled down on his “many sides” response by claiming that both sides deserved blame for the situation. It was one of his most disgusting press conferences to date as he offered a defense of many of those who were participating in a white supremacy rally held by neo-Nazis over the issue of confederate statues being torn down.

The backlash on social media was swift, and from the athletic realm, no one has been louder in their disappointment and disgust with the president’s handling of this tragedy than LeBron James, who responded again on Tuesday following Trump’s press conference.