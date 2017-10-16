Getty Image

LeBron James is not only one of the most popular pro athletes in the world; he’s also one of the wealthiest. According to Forbes, his basketball salary combined with his myriad endorsement deals has him poised to reach the billionaire club in the very near future.

Yet despite the mind-boggling wealth he’s amassed over the course of his career, LeBron is a notorious skinflint. The King satirized his own insufferably penny-pinching ways in the 2015 Amy Schumer rom-com Trainwreck, and according to his best pal Dwyane Wade, that portrayal wasn’t far from reality.

In a new interview with Rachel Nichols that’s set to air during Monday Night Football, Wade finally got LeBron to own up to his tightwad tendencies.