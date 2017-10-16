LeBron James Confirms Dwyane Wade’s Claim That He’s The Cheapest Guy In The NBA

#Dwyane Wade #LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
10.15.17 4 mins ago

Getty Image

LeBron James is not only one of the most popular pro athletes in the world; he’s also one of the wealthiest. According to Forbes, his basketball salary combined with his myriad endorsement deals has him poised to reach the billionaire club in the very near future.

Yet despite the mind-boggling wealth he’s amassed over the course of his career, LeBron is a notorious skinflint. The King satirized his own insufferably penny-pinching ways in the 2015 Amy Schumer rom-com Trainwreck, and according to his best pal Dwyane Wade, that portrayal wasn’t far from reality.

In a new interview with Rachel Nichols that’s set to air during Monday Night Football, Wade finally got LeBron to own up to his tightwad tendencies.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dwyane Wade#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSDWYANE WADELeBron JamesRACHEL NICHOLS

The RX

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 4 days ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 1 week ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 1 week ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 1 week ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 1 week ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP