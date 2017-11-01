LeBron James was the latest celebrity to appear on Carpool Karaoke, the Apple Music spinoff of the popular segment on The Late Late Show With James Corden. While there’s no word on whether the best basketball player in the world enjoyed the experience, I got to say, it seemed like he had a good day.

LeBron and Corden talked about the four-time MVP’s friendship with Jay Z, namely how it is “humbling” that Hov will shout him out in songs. He also mentions how quickly he can expect a response if he shoots a text over to Jay, which seems like a fun thing to have in your back pocket.

But the highlight of the segment came when LeBron and Corden actually did carpool karaoke. The beat to Ice Cube‘s “It Was A Good Day” dropped, and once they started rapping, Ice Cube popped up in the back seat.