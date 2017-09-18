LeBron Posted Workout Videos With Kevin Love While Kyrie Irving Was On ‘First Take’

09.18.17 47 mins ago

LeBron James has an uncanny ability to appear on social media when other things in the media world happen that are tangentially related to him. In this case, Kyrie Irving was getting interrogated by Stephen A. Smith on ‘First Take’ on Monday morning when videos popped up in LeBron’s Instagram story.

In the videos, James is in the gym at UCLA with Cavaliers teammate Kevin Love. The two appear to be working out together in preparation for the upcoming season. It will be their first on the Cavaliers together since Kyrie Irving asked to be traded, setting up a long, strange process where rumors swirled about his eventual destination and cost.

But Love himself was a popular target of trade rumors. Despite that, it appears that James and Love are getting along quite well off the court.

