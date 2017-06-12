Introducing The World’s Most Ridiculous LeBron James Meme Twitter Account

#LeBron James #NBA Finals 2017
06.12.17

LeBron James is one of the best players in NBA history. Full stop. There really should be no debate about his stature as an all-time great anymore after three titles, four MVP awards, 13 All-NBA teams, and his rapid climb near the top of various statistical categories. There is still plenty of conversation about where in the all-time top 10 James belongs and how close he is to Michael Jordan and the No. 1 spot, but at this point one would hope that NBA fans would at least have accepted James’ greatness.

And yet, there is still a small minority of NBA fans that insist on trashing James and pointing out flaws and failures in his career. Some still love to claim that LeBron is not clutch, often pointing to his propensity to pass the ball to open teammates in clutch moments. This tired complaint returned in Game 3 after James passed to a wide open Kyle Korver in the corner with just under a minute to play and Korver’s shot bounced off the rim, leading to Kevin Durant’s game-winning three on the next possession.

This caused people to holler about James needing to do it himself and not pass up the big shots in clutch moments, as if Michael Jordan never passed to John Paxson or Steve Kerr in those moments in the Finals (he did and there’s even video of it that is easily accessible!).

