The Cleveland Cavaliers are struggling in the opening movements of the 2017 NBA season. They can’t defend, and injuries have kept them from being at full strength right away.

But LeBron James says the team isn’t waiting around for Isaiah Thomas to come back and make everything better. In fact, he said the Cavs can’t rely on any one player to make things right.

“We can’t rely on just one person,” James told reporters on Thursday according to ESPN. “We can’t rely on just one person for us to be as good as we want to be, whether it’s IT or myself or Tristan [Thompson] being out. We have guys who have to step up.”