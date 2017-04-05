Russell Westbrook Continues His Statistical Assault

LeBron Is So Locked In On The Playoffs That He Doesn’t Want To Talk About The Regular Season

#LeBron James
04.04.17 34 mins ago

Getty Image

With a win on Tuesday evening over the Orlando Magic, the Cleveland Cavaliers have zoomed back into a tie for the No. 1 seed alongside the Boston Celtics. At this late juncture, that kind of result could have a real impact on the playoff positioning, especially with a match-up looming between the two top teams in the Eastern Conference on Wednesday evening.

In the aftermath of the victory, though, LeBron James wanted no part of speculation or buzz when it comes to his team’s next foray on the basketball court.

While his response may seem petty to some, James also happens to be right. He has led his teams to the NBA Finals from different positions among the Eastern Conference pecking order with regard to seed and, as long as LeBron himself is on the court and healthy, the Cavaliers will be favored over any opponent in the East regardless of homecourt advantage.

This will almost certainly act as some level of bulletin board material for the Celtics and Boston has proven to be an excellent regular season team under Brad Stevens. Still, it would be very tough to reasonably knock LeBron James for this sentiment, if only because it is quite clear at this point in his illustrious career that the best player on the planet is concerned with championships and very little else.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LeBron James
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSLeBron James
The New Cast Of ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Isn’t Sweating The Pressure

The New Cast Of ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Isn’t Sweating The Pressure

03.30.17 6 days ago 8 Comments
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 3 weeks ago 8 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 3 weeks ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP