The Myth Of The ‘LeBron Stopper’ And The Vain Quest To Disrupt The King

CLEVELAND—The kid just didn’t know any better. Maybe it was inexperience. Perhaps it was ignorance. There’s a small chance he thought that maybe — just maybe — he could finally be the one. But three days before the NBA’s opening night, Boston Celtics rookie Jayson Tatum made the mistake so many others have before him: He sat in front of a bay of cameras and dozens of voice recorders and indirectly challenged LeBron James.

“I used to watch LeBron on TV growing up,” the 19-year-old Tatum said of the Cavaliers’ star forward. “Now I’m playing my first game against him.”

Admitting that he has had day dreams about guarding James, the Duke product stated that visions of his defense on the four-time MVP “went good in his head.”

Looking to be crowned as a “LeBron Stopper,” players like Tatum have lobbed these grenades throughout James’ entire career. During his first stint with the Cavaliers, it was Detroit’s Tayshaun Prince who thought he would be able to use his length to have an advantage on James, who was then in his early 20s. More recent examples had teams like the Celtics, Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors using entire offseasons (as well as mid-season acquisitions) to add length and defense, specifically at the wing, in hopes of countering James’ annual domination in the Eastern Conference Playoffs.

During the 2015 postseason, the Celtics attempted to counter James’ play with the physical defense of Jae Crowder, only to be handed a first-round, four-game exit. James’ worst game in that series was a 20-point, seven-assist outing in Game 1. That same postseason, the Hawks had DeMarre Carroll, another “LeBron Stopper”, who drew James for most of a series where No. 23 averaged 30 points, 11 rebounds, and nine assists per game. Not deterred by this lack of success, the Raptors added Carroll that offseason. As luck would have it, the 2016 postseason would unfold in similar fashion to much of the previous decade with James treating would-be Raptor defenders like Yi Jianlian’s chair, averaging 26 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists on 62 percent shooting.