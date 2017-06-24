LaVar Ball‘s dad says that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. TMZ claims they snagged an interview with LaVar Ball’s father, and the Big Baller Brand-clad man sounds a lot like the CEO of the family company. Only identified as Grandpa Ball, the man said he’s excited for his grandson and talked about how the family celebrated Lonzo Ball‘s selection in Thursday’s NBA Draft.

Wearing a Big Baller Brand shirt and with other BBB-sporting people around him, Ball talked a bit about LaVar when he was younger. He said he always calls him “Bravo” and though he said he wasn’t as talkative as his son LaVar, he was a very interested basketball father.