LeBron James Had High Praise For How Lonzo Ball Has Handled His Rookie Year

#NBA Jumpstart #LA Lakers #LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
12.13.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

LeBron James has gone through a lot in his now-15 NBA seasons. Of the many things that seems underrated about him as a player is just how well-adjusted he is now to the immense pressure and spotlight under which he plays. It’s been that way from the beginning, really, and even before he was an NBA rookie all eyes were on James to perform.

So LeBron can certainly relate to the fate that Lonzo Ball seems resigned to in Los Angeles. James spoke about Lonzo’s rookie year and the expectations he’s saddled with the for the Lakers, who Cleveland hosts on Thursday. It’s something James has unique insight on, and he said he can see a lot of himself as a rookie in

James spoke to the pressure of coming in as the “savior” of a franchise and the difficulties that come with those expectations with ESPN’s Dave McMenamin on Tuesday night after a home win against the Atlanta Hawks.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Jumpstart#LA Lakers#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSLA LAKERSLeBron JamesLonzo BallNBA Jumpstart

Best Of 2017

What Is Your Favorite New Show Of 2017?

What Is Your Favorite New Show Of 2017?

, and 12.13.17 1 hour ago 2 Comments
Uproxx Writers Remember Their Favorite Meals Of 2017

Uproxx Writers Remember Their Favorite Meals Of 2017

and 12.13.17 2 hours ago
Late Night Comedy’s Best Moments Of 2017

Late Night Comedy’s Best Moments Of 2017

12.13.17 5 hours ago
What We Talk About When We Don’t Talk About ‘Young Sheldon’

What We Talk About When We Don’t Talk About ‘Young Sheldon’

12.13.17 5 hours ago
What Is Your Favorite TV Performance Of 2017?

What Is Your Favorite TV Performance Of 2017?

, and 12.13.17 5 hours ago 3 Comments
The Most Overrated Albums Of 2017

The Most Overrated Albums Of 2017

12.13.17 6 hours ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP