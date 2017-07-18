Getty Image

Lonzo Ball‘s torrid performance during the NBA’s Summer League has turned heads around the league. After a rough first game, Ball played a pivotal role in Los Angeles making it to the Finals of the Las Vegas Summer League, averaging 16.3 points, 9.3 assists, and 7.7 rebounds per game for the summer Lakers.

On Monday night, Ball received the first honor of his NBA career, as he was named the 2017 MGM Resorts International NBA Summer League MVP.

Lonzo Ball was just named MVP of the Summer League in Vegas. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) July 18, 2017

As you can guess, the fine folks over at Big Baller Brand (more commonly known as his father, LaVar) were happy with the news.