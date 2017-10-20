Lonzo Ball Requested An Insane Number Of Tickets So His Family Could Watch His Debut

#LA Lakers
10.19.17 21 mins ago

Getty Image

The Lonzo Ball era in Los Angeles will begin on Thursday night. The Los Angeles Lakers are nominally the home team during their season opener against the Clippers, and it’s a really intriguing game for a few reasons, chief among them is the debut of the No. 2 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

As we saw during the Summer League, people really want to watch Ball play basketball. Games were straight up selling out because Big Baller Brand’s one NBA player was taking the floor, and he usually delivered. In a city like Los Angeles that is desperate for some star power, having Ball is a big deal.

For Ball’s debut, there’s so much demand that large blocks of seats are being taken up in one fell swoop so people can come watch. Of course, that’s because everyone in Ball’s immediate family wants to come and watch this game, so he requested a bunch of seats.

