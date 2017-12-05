Police Have Arrested And Charged A Man With Lorenzen Wright’s Murder

Getty Image

It’s been nearly seven years to the day since former NBA journeyman Lorenzen Wright was found murdered in a wooded area in his hometown Memphis, and it’s a case that had long-since gone cold due to a number of mitigating factors.

But local police caught a huge break recently when they discovered what they believed to be one of the murder weapons in a nearby Mississippi lake. On Tuesday, that apparently led authorities to arrest and charge a man in connection with the crime, via Katie Fretland and Daniel Connolly of The Commercial Appeal.