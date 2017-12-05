Police Have Arrested And Charged A Man With Lorenzen Wright’s Murder

It’s been nearly seven years to the day since former NBA journeyman Lorenzen Wright was found murdered in a wooded area in his hometown Memphis, and it’s a case that had long-since gone cold due to a number of mitigating factors.

But local police caught a huge break recently when they discovered what they believed to be one of the murder weapons in a nearby Mississippi lake. On Tuesday, that apparently led authorities to arrest and charge a man in connection with the crime, via Katie Fretland and Daniel Connolly of The Commercial Appeal.

Billy Turner, 46, has been charged with first-degree murder. According to a document, he was indicted Tuesday. The Multi Agency Gang Unit saw him leave a house in the 4700 block of Waterfront Oak Drive, get into a vehicle and travel to the Collierville Express Mart on U.S. 72. He was then arrested.

Authorities confirmed last month they had found a gun believed to be the murder weapon in a lake in the Walnut, Mississippi, area. That discovery prompted officials to publicize a $21,000 reward for information established in the case years earlier.

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

