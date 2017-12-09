The Clippers Plan On Getting Milos Teodosic Back In The Coming Days

#NBA Jumpstart #Los Angeles Clippers
12.09.17 46 mins ago

Getty Image

The Los Angeles Clippers have been the victims of some terrible luck this season when it comes to their point guards. Chris Paul was traded to the Houston Rockets and both of the players who were viewed as his replacements — former Houston guard Patrick Beverley and Euroleague legend Milos Teodosic — were sidelined with injuries.

But for the first time in a few weeks, there is some good news to share regarding the team’s backcourt. Teodosic, who has been sidelined since the end of October with a left foot injury, is expected to be back in the coming days. Clippers coach Doc Rivers shared an update on the 30 year old NBA newcomer, saying that they have one of two games targeted for his return.

The Clippers had been using Austin Rivers and Lou Williams to initiate the offense in the interim, even though neither player is naturally a point guard. Getting Teodosic back will allow those two to do what they do best and focus on scoring above everything else.

And of course, Teodosic returning means the Clippers are going to be a little more fun, as he’s one of the best passers in the world. His court vision and fearlessness are so much fun to watch, and despite the fact that he’s new to the NBA, he’s been playing professional hoops for more than a decade overseas. It shouldn’t take him long to get into a rhythm and build up chemistry with his teammates because of that, which is great news for a Los Angeles squad that needs a natural point guard right now.

