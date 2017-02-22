Magic Johnson’s First Trade Will Send Lou Williams To The Rockets

Remember how it sounded like the Charlotte Hornets and the Los Angeles Lakers were close to a deal to send Lou Williams to the Eastern Conference? Based on reports, Michael Jordan was working hard to make a deal with Magic Johnson to get Charlotte a much-needed scoring punch.

However, according to Adrian Wojnarowski, another team swooped in before that deal could come to fruition: Houston. Now, Williams is reportedly heading to the Rockets in a deal that seems pretty fair for both teams.

Williams has been instant offense off the bench for the Lakers this year, as he is averaging a career-high 18.6 points a night and is among the favorites for the 2016-17 Sixth Man of the Year Award. As Wojnarowski pointed out, Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni is always going to want more scoring.

