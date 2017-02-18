NBA 80's Dream Team

Relive The Final Four Minutes Of Magic Johnson’s Thrilling ’92 All-Star Game MVP Performance

#NBA All-Star 2017
02.18.17 59 mins ago

This weekend’s NBA All-Star Game in New Orleans marks the 25th anniversary of one of the game’s most iconic moments.

In 1992, at Orlando Arena in Florida, Magic Johnson took over the game’s final four minutes with a performance that lives on as one of the game’s most dazzling displays of individual talent the All-Star Game’s ever seen.

It’s a moment that came after Johnson’s retirement—the Los Angeles Lakers star abruptly retired after the 1991 season when he announced he had contracted HIV. Despite that, Johnson made the All-Star game and played 29 minutes, scoring 25 points in a 40-point West blowout. The 153-113 shootout was one last chance for Magic to show off what made him one of the game’s all-time greats. He saved his best for last.

With 2:46 to play and Magic launches a majestic, uncontested three that seemed to count before it ever left his hand.

“No doubt about this one,” Dick Enberg says, as Johnson scored his 19th point of the night. The veteran broadcaster wonders aloud of Magic will win the MVP award as Michael Adams hits a long three after a feed from Isiah Thomas.

Magic then goes right back down the floor, stutter steps a bit to shake a defender, and hits his second three of the game. Thomas pushes Johnson on his way back down the floor to defend, as if to say “come on man, that’s enough.”

