Magic Johnson Reminded Me Why I Fell In Love With Basketball

Magic Johnson is and has always been my favorite basketball player. Ever. So when I had the chance this week to attend an intimate conversation between two NBA legends, Pat Riley and Magic Johnson, I was beyond thrilled. This was a dream night.
The hour-long conversation was moderated by ESPN’s Cari Champion and is part of a larger American Express NBA series called Teamed Up, and the discussion highlighted the duo’s amazing careers — together and separately — and of course had them recalling some of their most memorable moments with the Showtime Lakers.
They also shared their thoughts on this year’s NBA Finals. Riley claimed Magic would beat Lebron in a game of one on one, which you can watch below. (Of course, Magic is more complimentary of Lebron than himself, but we’ll get to that later.)
Pat Riley says Magic Johnson would beat LeBron James in a game of one-on-one. It’ll make sense when you hear him explain why. pic.twitter.com/4p64MJsSJp
— Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) June 6, 2017
It was a special night for me because I grew up in Los Angeles and discovered my own sports fandom when the Showtime Lakers were huge. I’m just old enough to remember watching those last two NBA playoff runs with my dad, but I was also young enough that Magic wasn’t just a guy to me. He was a superhero, my Batman, Superman, and Spider-Man all rolled into one. He was Magic, but he was also magic — in the sense that my kindergarten-aged mind could barely comprehend the feats of athleticism and skill he displayed on a nightly basis. Plus, The Forum in Inglewood wasn’t too far from where I lived in Compton, before the Lakers moved downtown to the Staples Center.
Great story. Thanks for sharing.
I think we might have some shared views on that period. My family went in on a pair of season tickets with a few friends starting Magic’s rookie year, back when my dad still had to carry his tired son back to the car at the end of the night (we kept those nosebleed seats until a year after his final retirement when things just changed). Maybe you turned down the TV and put the radio on top of it to hear Chick Hearn call all the national games as well.
Something else I want to give Magic credit for which I’m guessing you have a closer perspective on – after the riots we always read how he was the first to bring businesses back, both his own and helping small business owners. I’ve read as recently as the last few years that he still holds events with local potential business owners who can meet with the Small Business Administration, banks and other investors to pitch their ideas.
So while it was nice to hear Magic call Kobe the “greatest Laker ever” – I think everyone who’s been around long enough knows that just isn’t true.