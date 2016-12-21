Dunks Of The Week

LeBron James Is The Latest Cavalier To Be Embarrassed By A Huge Malcolm Brogdon Dunk

#LeBron James
12.20.16

Malcolm Brogdon’s rookie season has received some attention as a result of solid play but, in one night, the Milwaukee Bucks guard might have zoomed from relative anonymity to full-blown recognizability. First, Brogdon blew past Kyrie Irving on the way to a jarring highlight dunk in the first half of a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Later on in the night, the former Virginia Cavaliers standout got the best of even more famous member of the defending NBA champions. Yes, not even LeBron James was immune from the wrath of Brogdon.

As seen above, Brogdon dropped the hammer on James with a beautiful reverse jam and captured the attention of the NBA world as a result. The rookie was able to generate some space between himself and James as a result of a quick dribble and, before the best player on the planet could close the gap with trademark athleticism, Brogdon was already on the opposite side of the rim and finishing in style.

Here is more visual evidence:

