Manu Ginobili Will Surely End Up On Shaqtin’ A Fool For This Botched Free Throw Attempt

03.15.17 2 hours ago

Clearly, Manu Ginobili is just too good to miss free throws.

The San Antonio Spurs veteran botched an intentional free throw miss in crunch time on Wednesday night, making the bucket after trying to give his team a rebound chance on a hard miss.

Trailing the Portland Trail Blazers by three late, Ginobili was fouled by Jusuf Nurkic with 2.5 seconds left. Shooting two, Ginobili missed the first. That meant he definitely had to miss the second so the Spurs could rebound and try a desperation three for the tie.

