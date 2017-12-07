Markelle Fultz Trolled Joel Embiid After Washington Upset Kansas

Getty Image

Wednesday night was not a good night to be a top 5 team in action. There were only two from the current top 5 that played on Wednesday and both managed to lose to unranked opponents at home.

No. 5 Florida lost 65-59 to Loyola-Chicago and No. 2 Kansas fell 74-65 to Washington. The latter of those two upsets was of tremendous interest in the Philadelphia 76ers locker room as it was a matchup of Joel Embiid’s Jayhawks and Markelle Fultz’s Huskies.

If you thought Fultz, who is still rehabbing his shoulder and participating in “minimal” basketball activity, would let Embiid (the NBA’s Twitter troll king) slide, you thought wrong. Fultz took his victory lap on Twitter following the Huskies convincing road win over Kansas by telling Embiid to “Process that” over a GIF of Washington’s celebration.