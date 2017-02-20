Start Paying Attention To Giannis Antetokounmpo

Watch This Supercut Of Every Time Marv Albert Mangled Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Name

02.20.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

There’s a reason they call him the “Greek Freak,” and it’s not just because it’s a pithy nickname that aligns with this ethnic heritage. It’s at least partially because “Giannis Antetokounmpo” is a mouthful that looks like what happens when your cat steps on your keyboard. The young All-Star’s surname is an especially big hurdle for NBA broadcasters, who have the unenviable task of trying to pronounce it correctly on a nightly basis.

Just ask Stacey King, who is currently the reigning, undefeated champ of butchering “Antetokounmpo” so spectacularly that the sounds he managed to utter weren’t even remotely recognizable as actual human language. But even grizzled veterans like Marv Albert have a bear of a time with it, sometimes especially so.

It’s times like these we are reminded of the wonders of the internet, that there are brave, selfless souls out there willing to do the thankless work required to chronicle such pivotal events in history. With that, we leave you with this glorious super-cut of all the times Marv Albert completely mangled Antetokounmpo’s name.

We do this not from a place of superiority, but rather to commiserate. It’s even harder to spell than to pronounce, even when you’re looking right at it.

TAGSGiannis AntetokounmpoMARV ALBERTMILWAUKEE BUCKS

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 5 days ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 3 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP