The Most Epic Dunks From The NBA Slam Contest

Master P’s Awful Celebrity Game Performance Got Roasted On ‘Shaqtin’ A Fool’

#NBA All-Star 2017
02.20.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

New Orleans native and rap legend Master P was one of the biggest stars in the All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday night in New Orleans, but the once semi-pro baller did not bring his A, B, or C-game to the court this year.

Master P appeared to be out of practice and extremely rusty when it came to hooping on Friday night in the Superdome. He had a number of missed shots and rough moments on the court from a player most anticipated would be one of the better performers (I mean, he did once almost make it to the NBA).

If Master P was hoping that performance would slide under the radar with the rest of the All-Star game excitement, Shaq and the TNT crew made sure that didn’t happen by making him the focal point of their All-Star “Shaqtin’ the Fool” segment.

TOPICS#NBA All-Star 2017
TAGSMaster PNBA All-Star 2017NBA ALL-STAR GAMENBA Celebrity Game

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 5 days ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 3 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP