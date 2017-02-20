Getty Image

New Orleans native and rap legend Master P was one of the biggest stars in the All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday night in New Orleans, but the once semi-pro baller did not bring his A, B, or C-game to the court this year.

Master P appeared to be out of practice and extremely rusty when it came to hooping on Friday night in the Superdome. He had a number of missed shots and rough moments on the court from a player most anticipated would be one of the better performers (I mean, he did once almost make it to the NBA).

If Master P was hoping that performance would slide under the radar with the rest of the All-Star game excitement, Shaq and the TNT crew made sure that didn’t happen by making him the focal point of their All-Star “Shaqtin’ the Fool” segment.