DeAndre Jordan Revealed He’s Had A Crush On Meryl Streep Since He Was A Kid

All the buzz Monday is about Meryl Streep’s impassioned speech at the Golden Globes against incoming American president Donald Trump. The one thing some people had a problem with was her comment about how if he deports all foreigners, all we will have left is sports.

“Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners, and if we kick them all out, you’ll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts, which are not the arts.”

Our very own Bansky Gonzalez took umbrage with the MMA comment, but one person who will never have anger in his heart toward Streep is DeAndre Jordan of the Los Angeles Clippers, who told TMZ he has had a crush on her since he was a kid.

Jordan claimed twice that he loves Streep, but when asked which movie of hers is his favorite, his response was Steel Magnolias.

Streep is not in Steel Magnolias.

So what gives? Was he having fun with the reporter? Does he not like Streep? Has he confused her and Shirley MacLaine? You claim to be a fan of someone with 79 acting credits and three Oscars and you can’t name one of her movies? Just shout out The Devil Wears Prada next time this happens.

Imagine if this happened to you, DeAndre.

TMZ gets Meryl Streep on camera. They ask her about the Clippers. She loves the Clippers, she says. They ask, who is your favorite Clipper? And she says …

… Kevin Durant.

It hurts, doesn’t it?

