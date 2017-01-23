NBA Teams Won’t Stop Claiming And Then Waiving Mo Williams

Getty Image

Mo Williams has not played a single minute this season, but is collecting checks and doing so from a number of different teams.

The veteran guard began his season with the Cavs, who owed him $2.2 million this season, and would not accept a buyout from his contract after having knee surgery. Williams was tossed into the Kyle Korver trade with the Hawks, who then turned around and shipped him off to the Nuggets for a traded player exception. The Nuggets waived Williams, who was then picked up off waivers by the Sixers in an effort to get closer to the salary floor.

On Monday, the Nuggets returned the favor to the Sixers, claiming Williams off of waivers in an effort to get closer to the salary floor themselves with the help of his $2.2 million contract, and Denver plans on waiving him again.

