NBA Teams Won’t Stop Claiming And Then Waiving Mo Williams

01.23.17 3 mins ago

Getty Image

Mo Williams has not played a single minute this season, but is collecting checks and doing so from a number of different teams.

The veteran guard began his season with the Cavs, who owed him $2.2 million this season, and would not accept a buyout from his contract after having knee surgery. Williams was tossed into the Kyle Korver trade with the Hawks, who then turned around and shipped him off to the Nuggets for a traded player exception. The Nuggets waived Williams, who was then picked up off waivers by the Sixers in an effort to get closer to the salary floor.

On Monday, the Nuggets returned the favor to the Sixers, claiming Williams off of waivers in an effort to get closer to the salary floor themselves with the help of his $2.2 million contract, and Denver plans on waiving him again.

TAGSMO WILLIAMS

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 1 week ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 1 week ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 2 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP