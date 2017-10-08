Myles Garrett Broke Out J.R. Smith’s Three-Point Celebration After A Sack

#Cleveland Cavaliers
10.08.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The Cleveland Browns don’t have many bright spots as an 0-5 football team, but one of the few is No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett. The young defensive end finally made his debut on Sunday against the New York Jets and wrecked havoc from the very first play of his NFL career when he recorded a sack.

Garrett was a monster on Sunday despite the Browns’ general failure in losing to the Jets to continue on as one of the two remaining winless teams in the NFL. The rookie finished the game with a pair of sacks despite playing on a snap limit and looked the part of a top overall NFL Draft pick.

After his second sack, Garrett decided to pay tribute to J.R. Smith of the Cavaliers by breaking out Smith’s famous windmill three-point celebration.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND BROWNSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSJR SMITHMyles Garrett

The RX

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 2 days ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 2 days ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 3 days ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 3 days ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP