The Cleveland Browns don’t have many bright spots as an 0-5 football team, but one of the few is No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett. The young defensive end finally made his debut on Sunday against the New York Jets and wrecked havoc from the very first play of his NFL career when he recorded a sack.

Garrett was a monster on Sunday despite the Browns’ general failure in losing to the Jets to continue on as one of the two remaining winless teams in the NFL. The rookie finished the game with a pair of sacks despite playing on a snap limit and looked the part of a top overall NFL Draft pick.

After his second sack, Garrett decided to pay tribute to J.R. Smith of the Cavaliers by breaking out Smith’s famous windmill three-point celebration.