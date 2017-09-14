Here’s How To Get Your Hands On ‘NBA 2K18’ Hours Before Everyone Else

#NBA 2k
09.14.17

Twitter/@NBA2K

The release of ‘NBA 2K18‘ is already one of the most anticipated events of the basketball offseason, but that release can come even sooner if you work fast enough.

On the eve of the game’s midnight release on September 15, 2K Sports announced that fans eager to take the digital court a bit early can do just that if they head to their local Game Stop.

The NBA 2K18 twitter feed announced that Game Stop retail stores will have the game for sale at 9 p.m. on Thursday, three hours before the game is scheduled to come out everywhere else.

The game’s feed later confirmed that “select retailers” would have the game at 9 p.m., which means fans that want to grab an early copy and start playing with the legends teams will need to make some phone calls to see if it’s in stock early.

The early release only appears to be in the United States, though, as the account said international players will have to wait until 12 a.m. locally on Friday to get their copy, even if they’re getting it digitally.

Scrambling to get a video game on its release day is a time-honored tradition for gamers, but this added wrinkle is a bit new. If you really want to get it before everyone else, you better have preordered it in the right place.

TOPICS#NBA 2k
TAGSGame StopNBA 2KNBA 2K18

