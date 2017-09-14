Here’s How To Get Your Hands On ‘NBA 2K18’ Hours Before Everyone Else

Twitter/@NBA2K

The release of ‘NBA 2K18‘ is already one of the most anticipated events of the basketball offseason, but that release can come even sooner if you work fast enough.

On the eve of the game’s midnight release on September 15, 2K Sports announced that fans eager to take the digital court a bit early can do just that if they head to their local Game Stop.

The NBA 2K18 twitter feed announced that Game Stop retail stores will have the game for sale at 9 p.m. on Thursday, three hours before the game is scheduled to come out everywhere else.

Big news! @GameStop has #NBA2K18 avail to pick-up at 9 PM tomorrow everywhere! Grab GameStop Exclusive Legend Gold: https://t.co/vjYsLv7qah pic.twitter.com/Yf2i1ewnIZ — NBA 2K 2K18 (@NBA2K) September 13, 2017

The game’s feed later confirmed that “select retailers” would have the game at 9 p.m., which means fans that want to grab an early copy and start playing with the legends teams will need to make some phone calls to see if it’s in stock early.

US release: #NBA2K18 avail @ participating retailers 9PM local time Thurs where you live. Available digitally 12AM ET Friday / 9PM PT Thurs — NBA 2K 2K18 (@NBA2K) September 13, 2017

The early release only appears to be in the United States, though, as the account said international players will have to wait until 12 a.m. locally on Friday to get their copy, even if they’re getting it digitally.

INTL release times: #NBA2K18 avail in stores & digitally @ 12 AM local time Friday where you live (check neighborhood retailer to confirm) — NBA 2K 2K18 (@NBA2K) September 13, 2017

Scrambling to get a video game on its release day is a time-honored tradition for gamers, but this added wrinkle is a bit new. If you really want to get it before everyone else, you better have preordered it in the right place.