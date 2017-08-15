Getty Image

When it was announced that all 30 NBA franchises would be getting all-time teams in NBA 2K18, fans immediately tried to come up with what their team’s all-time roster should look like. For newer franchises or those without a storied legacy of great teams or players, an all-time roster might be easier to put together.

However, for teams like the Lakers and Celtics, those with numerous Hall of Famers and retired jerseys in the rafters, the process of whittling years of history down to a single roster can be tricky. We won’t know the full rosters for the all-time teams until closer to the September 19 release date, but on Tuesday the folks at 2K Sports gave us a tease of what the Lakers roster will look like.