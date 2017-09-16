‘NBA 2K18’ Features A Unique Nod To LaVar Ball’s Absurd WWE Appearance

USA Network

LaVar Ball‘s cameo on WWE Raw was so completely insane that it’s weird to look back on the whole thing and remember it happened. My favorite moment was Ball defiantly screaming “there’s only two dudes better than me, and I’m both of them” right at the Miz’s face, followed closely by his weird walk/run/waddle thing to the ring that involved flailing his arms all over the place.

Apparently, the folks at 2K Sports decided that Ball’s funky gait was something that needed to be in NBA 2K18. A clip surfaced thanks to Alex Kennedy of Hoops Hype that shows a created player running around like he’s a big baller about to face off with the Miz.

The clip looks like it comes from one of the more interesting new modes that NBA 2K18 has to offer, “The Neighborhood,” an open world environment where you can work to improve your created player. It was always going to be unique because it’s something the game has never offered before, and this adds a small but fun feature.

We already knew that Ball was going to be all over the game — the ZO2s from Big Baller Brand will be in NBA 2K18, while MyCareer mode will let you sign with Big Baller Brand if you want (plus Ball will make fun of you in the game mode, because sure).