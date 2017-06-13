The Best Photos From The Warriors’ 2017 NBA Finals Win Over The Cavaliers

06.13.17

Getty Image

The Warriors got their revenge on the Cavaliers on Monday night, shaking off the 3-1 demons to win their second title in three years. For Kevin Durant, it was his first title and also his first Finals MVP win as he played phenomenal basketball all series long. While there was an inevitability about the Warriors’ title this year, there was still just enough intrigue to make the series captivating.

The individual efforts of LeBron James and Kyrie Irving were amazing to watch, as was the Warriors offense whenever it would reach its peak — as it did in the second quarter of Game 5. While the end result never felt particularly in doubt, how the Warriors would get there remained interesting and provided some incredible moments.

Those moments were captured by the photographers courtside, and left us with some indelible images of the Warriors’ triumph and the Cavaliers valiant, but ultimately unsuccessful efforts to retain their throne. Below are some of the best images from the Getty Images file from the NBA Finals that tell the story of how it all went down.

