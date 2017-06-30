Getty Image

In a season when rumors, speculation, and social media innuendo are the currency of the day, it’s easy to get lost in all the noise. But soon we’ll have no choice but to embrace the madness. The truth is that we have absolutely no idea what’s going to happen until the free agency moratorium period begins on July 1 and people start making verbal commitments.

Even then, things can still change. (Think about poor, sweet, naive DeAndre Jordan, all alone now on his metaphorical ship, drifting further and further away from shore.)

NBA scribes waste a lot of digital ink this time of year debating the best and/or most likely scenarios for both free agents and their prospective teams, but instead, we thought we’d indulge ourselves a little. These are the pairings we’d like to see most for this summer’s top free agents, purely for our own personal amusement.

The likelihood of any of this happening is admittedly slim, but we still left off the unanimous top two free agents of 2017 – Kevin Durant and Steph Curry – since there’s pretty much zero chance either of them is leaving Golden State.

J.J. Redick – Golden State Warriors

Redick continues to be one of the most underrated shooting guards in the league, and several teams will be clamoring to offer the Clippers sharpshooter a sizable contract to add him to their roster. But if Redick wants to win, and have fun doing it, he should consider taking less money and hitching his wagon to the Warriors’ Express next season.

Golden State already boasts two of the best shooters of all-time, not to mention Kevin Durant, so just imagine throwing Redick into the mix along with Draymond Green. Let’s call it the “Mega-Death” lineup, and let’s all sit back and watch while they rain down hell-fire on every hapless opponent that crosses their path.