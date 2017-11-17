Getty Image

The NBA’s eligibility rules for its youngest players may be changing very soon. The league is reportedly looking into changing the age restrictions that have forced young basketball players into the grips of the NCAA for more than a decade.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported late Thursday that the NBA — including commissioner Adam Silver and National Basketball Players Association executive director Michele Roberts — will begin talks to reshape the rule with the Commission on College Basketball.

With momentum gathering to reshape the one-and-done draft entry rule, NBA commissioner Adam Silver and NBPA executive director Michele Roberts met with members of the new Commission on College Basketball in Washington D.C., on Thursday, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 17, 2017

Wojnarowski reported the two met on Thursday with the commission, which is chaired by Condoleezza Rice and started in the wake of the FBI investigation into college basketball corruption.