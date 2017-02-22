Getty Image

It isn’t your fault, Buddy Hield.

For the rest of his NBA career, the former Oklahoma star will be judged on whether he was “enough” to be the main player in the exchange for DeMarcus Cousins. That is, of course, wildly unfair to Hield and much more of an indication the Kings’ organizational incompetence than anything else (they couldn’t even get him a respectable flight to Sacremento).

Still, rumors that the Kings front office (i.e. the owner) compares Hield favorably to players like Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson won’t make things easier on the 23-year-old shooter but, if we try to ignore the mess, there is an intriguing player underneath.

Hield is a limited prospect in that he is on the older side while simultaneously profiling as more of a specialist than a superstar. He was a knock-down shooter with unconconscious range (and shot selection) at the college level, but it is a hard sell to find another attribute in which Hield is above-average when it comes to the NBA.

Shooting is extremely important in today’s league, perhaps more than ever, but Hield will need to be an uber-elite shooter at this level in order to become even a starting-level shooting guard, much less a legitimate star.

Can he become that player? Absolutely. Buddy Hield is already shooting 37 percent from three during his rookie campaign. Beyond that, he was atrocious in October and November (23.7 percent) and, since then, Hield has converted 43 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc while attempting 4.3 per game in only 22 minutes. It remains to be seen as to whether he can sustain that efficiency level while also improving his floor game considerably, but the signs are there that he can become an effective role player in the NBA.

The term “role player” is often seen in a negative context but, in this case, it shouldn’t be. That probably should have been the evaluation all along and, if not for the foolishness that is the Sacramento Kings, Hield would have a better chance to be judged fairly in his career. Now, there is a good chance that he will be lumped in as a punchline alongside the franchise that acquired him and, based on the recent development of young wings in Sacramento, it won’t be the best environment for him to prosper and grow on the floor.

Buddy Hield hasn’t been great as a rookie and he probably won’t be great at any point in his NBA career. Let’s try to remember, though, that he didn’t force the Kings to pony up a top-15 talent in exchange for his services and it isn’t the responsibility of the rookie to suddenly become a superstar as a result of an organizational misstep.

With that said, let’s roll through the top five rookies for the 2016-2017 season as it stands at the midway point of the season: